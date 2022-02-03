Holowesko Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 5.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
K stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. 29,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Further Reading: Net Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.