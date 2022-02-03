Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up 6.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 5,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,619. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

