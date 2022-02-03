Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.99. 14,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,363. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

