Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 59,400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 3.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

