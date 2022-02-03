Holowesko Partners Ltd. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 4.9% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.56. 13,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,734. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $148.71 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

