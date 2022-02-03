Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $572,287.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.87 or 0.07343159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.05 or 0.99891925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054584 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

