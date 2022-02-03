Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Shares Up 0.3%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 975 ($13.11) and last traded at GBX 970.80 ($13.05). 17,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 48,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 967.50 ($13.01).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 953.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 959.66.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.