Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $196.05 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

