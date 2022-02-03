Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.32

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 1149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Hongkong Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

