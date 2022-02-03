Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.54

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.

About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

