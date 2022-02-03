HOPR Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. HOPR has a total market cap of $37.50 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.90 or 0.07143775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,269.57 or 0.99721202 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054354 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars.

