HOQU Market Cap Reaches $190,545.68 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. HOQU has a total market cap of $190,545.68 and approximately $597,566.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

