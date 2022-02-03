Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 775,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

HMN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

