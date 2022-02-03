Horton Capital Management LLC Has $30.74 Million Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Repro Med Systems accounts for about 62.1% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 24.23% of Repro Med Systems worth $30,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 297,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 250,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 37,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

