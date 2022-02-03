Horton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the quarter. UroGen Pharma makes up approximately 23.3% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned about 3.28% of UroGen Pharma worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 169.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $585,707 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,374. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

