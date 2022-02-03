Horton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Horton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626,046 shares during the quarter. Wireless Telecom Group accounts for about 6.5% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned 7.02% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 6,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,642. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

