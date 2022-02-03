Hot Cross Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.74 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $3.63 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.07107276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.67 or 0.99594043 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

