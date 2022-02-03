Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Down 2.2%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 458.50 ($6.16). 116,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 55,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOTC shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.28. The firm has a market cap of £633.24 million and a PE ratio of 101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.74), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,574.89).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

