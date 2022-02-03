Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.84

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

