Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $41.00. 19,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 15,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 10.24% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

