Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,647. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hub Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

