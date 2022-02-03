Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.27.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock traded up $25.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.39. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.