Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading 6.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $437.66 and last traded at $426.76. 40,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,984,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.22.
The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.36 and its 200-day moving average is $425.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.
Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
