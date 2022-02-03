Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading 6.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $437.66 and last traded at $426.76. 40,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,984,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.22.

The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.46.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.36 and its 200-day moving average is $425.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.