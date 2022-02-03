Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Insider Purchases £24,050 in Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,333.96).

Shares of HUM stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.10 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,991,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,348. The firm has a market cap of £51.44 million and a PE ratio of -16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.38).

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, January 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

