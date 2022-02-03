HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.02 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $83.02 million and $634.95 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00113705 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

