Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 324.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

