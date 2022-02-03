Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.82. 68,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

