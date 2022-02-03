Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 175,600 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 1.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,672,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

