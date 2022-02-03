Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for about 2.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $3,367,492 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.