Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 145,050 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,050 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 3.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 7.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,085. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

