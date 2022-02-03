Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 89,596 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up approximately 4.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 2.08% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.