Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up about 2.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 207.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,314. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

