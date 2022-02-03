Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,996. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.