Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 79,590 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 1,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

