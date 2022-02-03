Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 3.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.38. 18,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $151.05 and a 1 year high of $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

