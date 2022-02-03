Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 19,150 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers makes up approximately 4.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 150,780 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

