Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Polaris makes up about 4.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Polaris worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.23. 3,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

