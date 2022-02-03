Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HII opened at $187.01 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

