Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE HUN opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
