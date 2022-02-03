Hush (HUSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,646.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 39.5% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $761,282.19 and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00268762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00079686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00103411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001873 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003118 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

