Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 6.9%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.00. 9,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

