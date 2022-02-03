Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HYW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64. Hywin has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

