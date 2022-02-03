Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $5,015.85 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $93.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $5,015.85 or 0.13560749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

