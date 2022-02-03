Idavoll Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $350,485.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $350,485.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

