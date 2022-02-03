IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $233.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

IEX stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $188.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 33.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

