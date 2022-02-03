IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $248.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Shares of IEX traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. IDEX has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

