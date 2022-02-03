IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to $9.27-$9.59 EPS.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $534.23 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.