Idle Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Idle has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $88,541.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,886 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.