Ignition Market Cap Hits $158,022.78 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 210.2% higher against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $158,022.78 and $1,081.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.41 or 0.99899624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00456401 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,518,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,171 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.