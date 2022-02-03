IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Michael M. Easton Sells 5,632 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,092. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $3,988,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

